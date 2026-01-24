Contrasting Kyivstar Group (NASDAQ:KYIV) & iQSTEL (NASDAQ:IQST)

Kyivstar Group (NASDAQ:KYIV – Get Free Report) and iQSTEL (NASDAQ:IQST – Get Free Report) are both transportation, communications, electric, gas, and sanitary services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Kyivstar Group and iQSTEL”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Kyivstar Group alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kyivstar Group $1.09 billion 2.62 $76.19 million $0.33 37.30 iQSTEL $331.56 million 0.04 -$5.99 million ($1.50) -1.97

Analyst Ratings

Kyivstar Group has higher revenue and earnings than iQSTEL. iQSTEL is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kyivstar Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Kyivstar Group and iQSTEL, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kyivstar Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 iQSTEL 1 0 1 0 2.00

Kyivstar Group presently has a consensus target price of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 38.10%. iQSTEL has a consensus target price of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 508.11%. Given iQSTEL’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe iQSTEL is more favorable than Kyivstar Group.

Profitability

This table compares Kyivstar Group and iQSTEL’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kyivstar Group N/A N/A N/A iQSTEL -2.50% -56.70% -14.37%

Summary

Kyivstar Group beats iQSTEL on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kyivstar Group

(Get Free Report)

Kyivstar Group Ltd. provides a range of mobile communication and home Internet services in Ukraine. It offers mobile services, such as voice, messaging and data, mobile and computer Internet, roaming, abroad calling, payment, and other services; fixed telephone communication services; fixed Internet and data transfer services; and mobile virtual PBX services, as well as operates data centers, commercial contact centers, and M2M contact centers. The company also provides loyalty programs, as well as sells telecommunications equipment. The company was founded in 1994 and is based in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates. Kyivstar Group Ltd. operates as a subsidiary of Vimpelcom Amsterdam B.V.

About iQSTEL

(Get Free Report)

iQSTEL Inc., through its subsidiary, Etelix.com USA, LLC, provides telecom and technology solutions. It provides international long-distance voice services (ILD wholesale) for telecommunications operator; and submarine fiber optic network capacity for internet, such as 4G and 5G. The company offers voice over IP connectivity, short messages service (SMS), and international and domestic SMS termination services. It also provides infrastructure connectivity, Cloud-PBX, OmniChannel marketing, Internet of Things services, and blockchain and payment solutions. iQSTEL Inc. serves wholesale carrier, government, corporate, enterprise, and small and medium companies in North America, Latin America, and Europe. The company was formerly known as PureSnax International, Inc. and changed its name to iQSTEL Inc. in August 2018. iQSTEL Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Coral Gables, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Kyivstar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kyivstar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.