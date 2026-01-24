Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Boosts Position in Colgate-Palmolive Company $CL

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,068,812 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,686 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $85,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CL. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 85.5% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 86.1% during the second quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Louisbourg Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 94.7% during the third quarter. Louisbourg Investments Inc. now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. 80.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of CL stock opened at $86.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.90, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28, a PEG ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.30. Colgate-Palmolive Company has a 52-week low of $74.54 and a 52-week high of $100.18.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 333.39% and a net margin of 14.47%.The business had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive Company will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 21st will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 21st. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $98.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $86.00 price objective on Colgate-Palmolive and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.44.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company is a global consumer products company with a long history in household and personal care categories. The business traces its roots to the early 19th century and has evolved into a multinational manufacturer and marketer of everyday consumer goods focused on health, hygiene and home care.

The company’s core activities center on oral care, personal care, home care and pet nutrition. Its product portfolio includes toothpaste, toothbrushes and mouthwash in oral care; soaps, body washes and deodorants in personal care; dishwashing liquids, surface cleaners and other household products in home care; and scientifically formulated pet foods under its pet nutrition business.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.