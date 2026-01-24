Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 23,571 Shares of RTX Corporation $RTX

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its position in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 422,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,571 shares during the period. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in RTX were worth $70,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PFS Partners LLC raised its position in RTX by 101.1% in the 2nd quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of RTX in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Access Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RTX in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in RTX by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clayton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in RTX during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:RTX opened at $195.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. RTX Corporation has a 1-year low of $112.27 and a 1-year high of $203.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.23, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $182.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.60.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $22.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.26 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 7.67%.RTX’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 21st were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 21st. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.85%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RTX. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of RTX in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of RTX in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on RTX in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on RTX from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $215.00 price target on RTX and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.88.

RTX (NYSE: RTX) is a U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, manufactures and services advanced systems for commercial, military and governmental customers worldwide. The company was created through the 2020 combination of Raytheon Company and United Technologies Corporation and later adopted the RTX name, positioning itself as a diversified provider across the aerospace and defense value chain.

RTX’s operations span a broad set of capabilities. Its commercial aerospace businesses include Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines and Collins Aerospace systems, which supply propulsion, avionics, aerostructures, interiors and integrated aircraft systems.

