HI Self Reported Market Cap Hits $161.67 Thousand (HI)

HI (HI) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 24th. One HI token can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, HI has traded 8.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. HI has a market capitalization of $161.67 thousand and $1.34 thousand worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00001718 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.92 or 0.00011093 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00003054 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00003888 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 72.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000006 BTC.

STP (STPT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000061 BTC.

HI Profile

HI (HI) is a token. It launched on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The official website for HI is www.hi.com. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com.

Buying and Selling HI

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 100,000,000,000 with 62,070,066,955.868 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00005956 USD and is up 1.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 26 active market(s) with $1,231.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HI using one of the exchanges listed above.

