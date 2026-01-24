Opus Capital Group LLC Buys 15,967 Shares of Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF $BOXX

Opus Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF (BATS:BOXX – Free Report) by 8.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 199,161 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,967 shares during the quarter. Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF makes up 2.5% of Opus Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Opus Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF were worth $22,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sippican Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF by 453.1% in the third quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 17,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 14,449 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF by 162.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 2,892 shares in the last quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF by 12.2% during the third quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 304,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,675,000 after purchasing an additional 33,143 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF by 22.2% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 20,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after buying an additional 3,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter.
Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF Price Performance
BOXX traded up $4.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $115.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 543,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 765,956. The business’s 50-day moving average is $114.91 and its 200-day moving average is $114.05. The stock has a market cap of $6.86 billion and a PE ratio of 28.96. Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF has a fifty-two week low of $107.23 and a fifty-two week high of $112.96.
About Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF
The Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF (BOXX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is actively managed. The fund seeks to provide the price and yield performance of 1-3 month US Treasury Bills, less fees and expenses, through the use of derivatives BOXX was launched on Dec 28, 2022 and is managed by Alpha Architect.
