Opus Capital Group LLC Buys 15,967 Shares of Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF $BOXX

Opus Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF (BATS:BOXX – Free Report) by 8.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 199,161 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,967 shares during the quarter. Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF makes up 2.5% of Opus Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Opus Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF were worth $22,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sippican Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF by 453.1% in the third quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 17,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 14,449 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF by 162.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 2,892 shares in the last quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF by 12.2% during the third quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 304,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,675,000 after purchasing an additional 33,143 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF by 22.2% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 20,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after buying an additional 3,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter.

Get Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF alerts:

Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF Price Performance

BOXX traded up $4.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $115.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 543,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 765,956. The business’s 50-day moving average is $114.91 and its 200-day moving average is $114.05. The stock has a market cap of $6.86 billion and a PE ratio of 28.96. Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF has a fifty-two week low of $107.23 and a fifty-two week high of $112.96.

About Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF

The Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF (BOXX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is actively managed. The fund seeks to provide the price and yield performance of 1-3 month US Treasury Bills, less fees and expenses, through the use of derivatives BOXX was launched on Dec 28, 2022 and is managed by Alpha Architect.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF (BATS:BOXX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.