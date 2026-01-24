Rockport Wealth LLC Grows Stock Position in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Rockport Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 14.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for approximately 1.0% of Rockport Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Rockport Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $4,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Orgel Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Enclave Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.9% during the third quarter. Enclave Advisors LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 4.1% in the third quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 0.5% in the third quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 3,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 1.4% in the third quarter. TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Key Headlines Impacting Invesco QQQ
Here are the key news stories impacting Invesco QQQ this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Retail enthusiasm and heavy options positioning are fueling demand for QQQ, with social sentiment scores near record highs — a likely near-term support for the ETF. Investors Are Acting As if QQQ Is the Perfect Investment Right Now
- Positive Sentiment: Quarterly earnings momentum among large-cap growth names in the Nasdaq 100 could provide fresh catalysts for QQQ if results and guidance beat expectations. Monitor upcoming marquee reports. Earnings Growth Could Power These ETFs
- Positive Sentiment: Coverage suggests the Fed is expected to remain steady for now, which is broadly supportive for growth/tech exposure that QQQ provides. Stability in policy reduces the odds of a rate shock that would hurt high-PE names. Federal Reserve Watch: Steady As She Goes
- Neutral Sentiment: Daily ETF updates note recent gains in QQQ as markets rallied; useful for context but not a new catalyst. Invesco QQQ Trust ETF (QQQ) Daily Update, 1-22-2026
- Neutral Sentiment: General ETF primer pieces reiterate QQQ’s long-term exposure to large-cap growth and tech — useful for allocation decisions but not immediately price-moving. Should Invesco QQQ (QQQ) Be on Your Investing Radar?
- Negative Sentiment: Global rate volatility — notably Japan’s policy and local yield shocks — is cited as a source of market fragility; spillovers could increase volatility for tech-heavy indices and put pressure on QQQ. Japan Rate Decision And Its Butterfly Effects On S&P 500
- Negative Sentiment: Commentary warning that the Fed’s rate-cutting cycle may be ending and that bond/market internals look thin — these macro signals could reverse risk appetite and weigh on QQQ if they accelerate. The Fed’s Rate-Cutting Cycle May Be Over Sooner Than You Think
Invesco QQQ Stock Performance
Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd were issued a $0.7941 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $3.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 22nd.
Invesco QQQ Company Profile
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco QQQ
- INVESTOR ALERT: Tiny “$3 AI Wonder Stock” on the Verge of Blasting Off
- The $100 Trillion AI Story No One Is Telling You
- Trump’s AI Secret: 100X Faster Than Nvidia
- Buy This Stock at 9:30 AM on MONDAY!
- A U.S. “birthright” claim worth trillions – activated quietly
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.