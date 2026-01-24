Rockport Wealth LLC Grows Stock Position in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Rockport Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 14.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for approximately 1.0% of Rockport Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Rockport Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $4,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Orgel Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Enclave Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.9% during the third quarter. Enclave Advisors LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 4.1% in the third quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 0.5% in the third quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 3,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 1.4% in the third quarter. TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Key Headlines Impacting Invesco QQQ

Here are the key news stories impacting Invesco QQQ this week:

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

QQQ stock opened at $622.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $616.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $597.69. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $402.39 and a 52-week high of $637.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd were issued a $0.7941 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $3.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 22nd.

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.