Modera Wealth Management LLC Has $54.33 Million Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Modera Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 794,002 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 21,081 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $54,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PFG Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.0% during the third quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 180,450 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $12,346,000 after purchasing an additional 5,313 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $9,249,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 1,509,891 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $103,307,000 after purchasing an additional 22,700 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.8% in the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 39,349 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,426,258 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $234,425,000 after acquiring an additional 14,984 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSCO opened at $74.59 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.11 and a 1-year high of $80.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $294.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.62 and a 200 day moving average of $71.74.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 18.38%.The company had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Cisco Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.080-4.140 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.010-1.030 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 2nd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 61.65%.

In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 164,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.85, for a total value of $12,812,864.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 196,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,316,053.30. The trade was a 45.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 56,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total value of $4,389,456.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 179,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,082,167.40. This represents a 23.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 1,044,865 shares of company stock valued at $81,397,635 over the last quarter. 0.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CSCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 22nd. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. BNP Paribas Exane raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Melius Research boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, CICC Research lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.86.

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

