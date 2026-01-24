Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA Shares Sold by Modera Wealth Management LLC

Modera Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,612,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,903 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 3.9% of Modera Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $336,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. PFG Investments LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 18,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Edge Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 193.6% during the third quarter. Edge Financial Advisors LLC now owns 30,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after buying an additional 20,278 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 158.1% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. Birch Financial Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Birch Financial Group LLC now owns 53,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 371,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,258,000 after acquiring an additional 6,793 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VEA stock opened at $65.78 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $45.14 and a 1 year high of $65.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.43.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

