PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP Stock Holdings Increased by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,118 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,329 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $10,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 59,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,031,000 after acquiring an additional 6,574 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at about $251,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 138.5% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 3,790 shares in the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. grew its position in PepsiCo by 4.0% during the second quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,523,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,259,000 after purchasing an additional 97,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the period. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PEP opened at $144.58 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.60 and a 1 year high of $160.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The company has a market cap of $197.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th were paid a $1.4225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 5th. This represents a $5.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 108.17%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PEP. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $161.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. BNP Paribas Exane raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $179.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 16th. HSBC increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $151.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.29.

PepsiCo, Inc (NASDAQ: PEP) is a multinational food and beverage company headquartered in Purchase, New York. The company develops, manufactures, markets and sells a broad portfolio of branded food and beverage products, including carbonated and noncarbonated soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, salty snacks, cereals, and other convenient foods. Its leading consumer brands include Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Gatorade, Tropicana, Quaker, Lay’s, Doritos and Cheetos, among others.

Formed through the 1965 merger of Pepsi-Cola and Frito-Lay, PepsiCo has grown into a global business with integrated manufacturing, distribution and marketing operations.

