Head-To-Head Survey: REV Group (NYSE:REVG) & RXO (NYSE:RXO)

RXO (NYSE:RXO) and REV Group (NYSE:REVG) are both mid-cap transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.7% of RXO shares are held by institutional investors. 2.8% of RXO shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of REV Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares RXO and REV Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RXO -1.25% 0.88% 0.43% REV Group 3.86% 31.67% 10.30%

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Ratings

RXO has a beta of 1.74, indicating that its stock price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, REV Group has a beta of 1.14, indicating that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings for RXO and REV Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RXO 4 11 4 0 2.00 REV Group 1 3 1 1 2.33

RXO presently has a consensus price target of $16.14, indicating a potential upside of 3.83%. REV Group has a consensus price target of $49.25, indicating a potential downside of 26.60%. Given RXO’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe RXO is more favorable than REV Group.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares RXO and REV Group”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RXO $4.55 billion 0.56 -$290.00 million ($0.43) -36.16 REV Group $2.46 billion 1.33 $95.20 million $1.91 35.13

REV Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than RXO. RXO is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than REV Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

REV Group beats RXO on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RXO

RXO, Inc. provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services. It also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

About REV Group

REV Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, Spartan Fire Chassis, and Ladder Tower brand names; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brand names. The Commercial segment offers transit buses, type A school buses, sweepers, and terminal trucks under the Collins Bus, Eldorado National (California), Magellan, Capacity, and LayMor brand names. The Recreation segment offers motorized and towable RV models under the American Coach, Fleetwood RV, Holiday Rambler, Renegade RV, Midwest Automotive Designs, and Lance Camper brands; and produces a range of custom molded fiberglass products. The company sells its products to municipalities, government agencies, private contractors, consumers, and industrial and commercial end users through its direct sales force or dealer network. The company was formerly known as Allied Specialty Vehicles, Inc. and changed its name to REV Group, Inc. in November 2015. REV Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Brookfield, Wisconsin.

