Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF $SCHC Shares Sold by JFG Wealth Management LLC

JFG Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 378,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,579 shares during the period. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF accounts for 3.4% of JFG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. JFG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $17,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 2,721.1% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 32,787,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,406,000 after purchasing an additional 31,625,161 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 68.3% in the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,421,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,707,000 after buying an additional 1,388,835 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 7.3% in the second quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,925,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,707,000 after buying an additional 130,245 shares during the period. McAdam LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,447,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,896,000 after acquiring an additional 93,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 791,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,003,000 after acquiring an additional 25,856 shares during the period.

Get Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Trading Up 1.0%

NYSEARCA:SCHC traded up $0.47 on Friday, reaching $48.90. 415,368 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 586,184. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.92 and its 200-day moving average is $44.99. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $30.84 and a 1-year high of $48.99.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Profile

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million. The types of derivatives used by the Fund are options, futures, options on futures and swaps.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.