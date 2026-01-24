BNP Paribas Exane Issues Pessimistic Forecast for lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Stock Price

lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by analysts at BNP Paribas Exane from $230.00 to $206.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. BNP Paribas Exane’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.81% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of lululemon athletica in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. UBS Group set a $206.00 price target on lululemon athletica in a research note on Wednesday, December 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered lululemon athletica from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of lululemon athletica from $180.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of lululemon athletica in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, thirty have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.57.

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $191.07 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $195.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $191.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24, a P/E/G ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.01. lululemon athletica has a fifty-two week low of $159.25 and a fifty-two week high of $423.32.

lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 11th. The apparel retailer reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.37. lululemon athletica had a return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 15.72%.The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. lululemon athletica has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.920-13.020 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 4.660-4.760 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that lululemon athletica will post 14.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 13,511 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total value of $2,756,244.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 5,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,084,872. This represents a 71.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of lululemon athletica during the second quarter worth about $217,344,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in lululemon athletica by 3.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,782,917 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,452,394,000 after buying an additional 521,915 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of lululemon athletica by 28.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,200,552 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $391,544,000 after acquiring an additional 490,127 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in lululemon athletica by 2,598.9% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 475,957 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $84,687,000 after purchasing an additional 458,322 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in lululemon athletica by 16.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,960,387 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $700,502,000 after acquiring an additional 413,062 shares during the period. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

lululemon athletica inc. is a design-focused athletic apparel company known for performance-oriented apparel, footwear and accessories. The company’s product portfolio centers on technical apparel for yoga, running, training and everyday active lifestyle use and includes tops, bottoms, outerwear, underwear, bags and a growing footwear assortment. lululemon emphasizes fabric science and product innovation, marketing garments that blend performance features with lifestyle styling.

Products are developed in-house and produced through a network of third-party manufacturers.

