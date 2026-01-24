PFG Investments LLC Has $7.15 Million Position in Pfizer Inc. $PFE

PFG Investments LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 280,558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 30,084 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $7,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 46.4% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 145,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,701,000 after buying an additional 46,043 shares during the period. Vista Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 236.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 69,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 48,900 shares in the last quarter. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. boosted its stake in Pfizer by 76.4% in the 3rd quarter. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. now owns 109,269 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,784,000 after purchasing an additional 47,319 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in Pfizer by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,892,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,225,000 after purchasing an additional 190,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 71.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 5,650,573 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $136,970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349,058 shares during the period. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PFE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank started coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Wolfe Research set a $24.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.88.

NYSE PFE opened at $25.65 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.01. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.92 and a 1 year high of $27.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.08. Pfizer had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 20.17%. The company had revenue of $16.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.94 billion. Pfizer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.000-3.150 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 23rd. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) is a multinational biopharmaceutical company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1849 by Charles Pfizer and Charles Erhart, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and vaccines for human health. Its activities span discovery research, clinical development, regulatory affairs, manufacturing and global commercial distribution across multiple therapeutic areas.

Pfizer’s portfolio and pipeline cover oncology, immunology, cardiology, endocrinology, rare diseases, hospital acute care and anti-infectives, along with a substantial vaccine business.

