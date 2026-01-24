PFG Investments LLC Has $7.15 Million Position in Pfizer Inc. $PFE

PFG Investments LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 280,558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 30,084 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $7,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 46.4% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 145,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,701,000 after buying an additional 46,043 shares during the period. Vista Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 236.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 69,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 48,900 shares in the last quarter. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. boosted its stake in Pfizer by 76.4% in the 3rd quarter. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. now owns 109,269 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,784,000 after purchasing an additional 47,319 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in Pfizer by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,892,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,225,000 after purchasing an additional 190,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 71.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 5,650,573 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $136,970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349,058 shares during the period. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Pfizer News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting Pfizer this week:
- Positive Sentiment: NICE recommended Pfizer’s PARP inhibitor Talzenna for adults with prostate cancer — a UK endorsement that supports incremental oncology revenue and validates Pfizer’s targeted?therapy strategy. NICE backs Pfizer’s Talzenna for adults with prostate cancer
- Positive Sentiment: Pfizer launched a large Phase 3 lung?cancer trial positioning its regimen against Merck’s Keytruda — a successful outcome would target a high?value oncology market and materially boost long?term growth expectations. Pfizer Takes Aim at Keytruda in New Phase 3 Lung Cancer Study: What Investors Should Know
- Positive Sentiment: Pfizer moved a COPD candidate into a Phase 2/3 trial, strengthening its post?COVID respiratory pipeline and the company’s addressable market in chronic lung disease. Pfizer Advances New COPD Candidate Into Phase 2/3, Adding Depth to Its Post-COVID Pipeline
- Positive Sentiment: Novavax and Pfizer reached a licensing agreement on the Matrix?M adjuvant — this could reshape Pfizer’s vaccine platform strategy by expanding adjuvant options and serviceable vaccine markets. Novavax inks license agreement with Pfizer
- Positive Sentiment: Early?stage pipeline progress: PF?07248144 advanced with a drug–interaction study and PF?08065010 entered Phase 1 — steady, low?visibility pipeline work that reduces binary risk over time. Pfizer Advances PF-07248144 With New Drug–Interaction Study, Signaling Quiet Pipeline Progress
- Neutral Sentiment: Large options flow: traders bought ~446,836 call options (?+114% vs. typical volume) — indicates short?term bullish/speculative positioning but not a direct fundamental signal. (Market data)
- Neutral Sentiment: CEO Albert Bourla publicly criticized RFK Jr.’s vaccine views and warned the U.S. risks falling behind China in health research — a strong management stance on science and policy that can influence regulatory/public perception but is not an immediate earnings driver. Pfizer CEO Calls RFK’s Vaccine Views Anti-Science, Warns US Falling Behind China In Health Research
- Negative Sentiment: Investor concerns persist on pricing and post?COVID revenue sustainability — recent pieces question whether Pfizer’s current valuation reflects secular headwinds and pricing pressure, which helps explain selling pressure despite pipeline news. Is Pfizer (PFE) Pricing Make Sense After Post Covid Slowdown Concerns
- Negative Sentiment: Opinion pieces highlight a debate whether Pfizer is an attractive dividend/value play or a value trap — ongoing skepticism around growth prospects can keep the stock depressed. Is Pfizer an Absurdly Cheap Dividend Stock, or Just a Value Trap?
Analyst Ratings Changes
Read Our Latest Report on Pfizer
Pfizer Stock Performance
NYSE PFE opened at $25.65 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.01. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.92 and a 1 year high of $27.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.
Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.08. Pfizer had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 20.17%. The company had revenue of $16.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.94 billion. Pfizer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.000-3.150 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.
Pfizer Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 23rd. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.
Pfizer Profile
Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) is a multinational biopharmaceutical company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1849 by Charles Pfizer and Charles Erhart, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and vaccines for human health. Its activities span discovery research, clinical development, regulatory affairs, manufacturing and global commercial distribution across multiple therapeutic areas.
Pfizer’s portfolio and pipeline cover oncology, immunology, cardiology, endocrinology, rare diseases, hospital acute care and anti-infectives, along with a substantial vaccine business.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Pfizer
- INVESTOR ALERT: Tiny “$3 AI Wonder Stock” on the Verge of Blasting Off
- The $100 Trillion AI Story No One Is Telling You
- Trump’s AI Secret: 100X Faster Than Nvidia
- Buy This Stock at 9:30 AM on MONDAY!
- A U.S. “birthright” claim worth trillions – activated quietly
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.