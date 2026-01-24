LADENBURG THALM/SH SH Lowers American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Price Target to $117.50

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by research analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from $124.50 to $117.50 in a research report issued on Friday,MarketScreener reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 0.75% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AEP. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on American Electric Power from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on American Electric Power in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on American Electric Power from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.29.

Shares of American Electric Power stock opened at $116.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $117.56 and a 200 day moving average of $114.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.63. American Electric Power has a fifty-two week low of $97.05 and a fifty-two week high of $124.80.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. American Electric Power has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.850-5.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that American Electric Power will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total transaction of $575,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 25,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,980,082.86. The trade was a 16.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in American Electric Power by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power during the first quarter worth approximately $320,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 149.5% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 2.0% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank & Trust increased its stake in American Electric Power by 21.5% in the second quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ: AEP) is a major investor-owned electric utility headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. The company is primarily engaged in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity, operating a diverse portfolio of power plants and an extensive high-voltage transmission network. AEP serves retail customers through its regulated utility subsidiaries and provides wholesale power and grid services across multiple regional markets in the United States.

Operations span the full utility value chain: AEP owns and operates generation assets that include fossil-fuel, natural gas, nuclear and hydropower facilities, and it has been adding renewable resources to its mix.

