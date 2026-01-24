Trek Financial LLC Acquires New Position in Global X Copper Miners ETF $COPX

Trek Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 90,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,407,000. Trek Financial LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Global X Copper Miners ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COPX. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 11,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 6,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. WFA Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 8.4% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Copper Miners ETF Stock Performance

COPX stock traded up $3.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $86.01. 5,719,749 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,594,389. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.16. Global X Copper Miners ETF has a one year low of $30.77 and a one year high of $86.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.35.

Global X Copper Miners ETF Profile

Global X Copper Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Copper Miners Index. The Solactive Global Copper Miners Index is designed to reflect the performance of the copper mining industry. It is comprised of common stocks, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of selected companies globally, which are engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry such as copper mining, refining or exploration.

