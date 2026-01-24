Trek Financial LLC Sells 313,347 Shares of iShares Silver Trust $SLV

Trek Financial LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 289,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 313,347 shares during the period. Trek Financial LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares Silver Trust worth $12,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meitav Investment House Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 5.4% in the second quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 2,972,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $97,589,000 after purchasing an additional 152,600 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its position in iShares Silver Trust by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 2,472,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $81,118,000 after buying an additional 25,584 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,023,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,732,000 after acquiring an additional 26,710 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,372,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,020,000 after acquiring an additional 295,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,290,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,347,000 after acquiring an additional 55,180 shares in the last quarter.
- Positive Sentiment: Silver topped $100/oz on rising geopolitical headlines and safe?haven buying, a direct bullish catalyst for SLV as flows into silver ETFs accelerate. Silver Surges Past $100/oz on Mounting Geopolitical Headlines
- Positive Sentiment: Kitco and other commentators highlight a technical breakout and strong fundamentals underpinning the rally, which tends to attract momentum flows into SLV. Gold and silver’s frothy rally to $100 and $5K supported by strong fundamentals
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst and market pieces are calling for continued upside and recommending silver-related exposure, which can lift SLV via investor allocation to ETFs. 3 Silver Stocks to Buy Right Now
- Neutral Sentiment: Coverage of ETFs to watch and broader ETF inflows notes SLV as a main vehicle for silver exposure, reinforcing how ETF demand transmits to SLV NAV and market price. ETFs to Watch as Silver’s Upward Momentum Continues
- Neutral Sentiment: Macro explainers summarize drivers (safe?haven buying, velocity of flows, jewelry demand) that help justify SLV’s move but don’t change fundamentals overnight. Gold & Silver ETFs Surge in Early 2026: What’s Driving the Rally? EXPLAINED
- Negative Sentiment: Some strategists warn silver is extremely overbought and urge caution — a correction or profit?taking could weigh on SLV if momentum stalls. Silver is extremely overbought and investors shouldn’t chase prices – BCA’s Ibrahim
- Negative Sentiment: Opinion pieces note the rally’s steepness; rapid moves increase volatility risk for SLV holders and can trigger short?term reversals. Silver’s Rally Is Steep – And That’s Exactly The Point
iShares Silver Trust Stock Up 6.6%
About iShares Silver Trust
iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust. The activities of the Trust are limited to issuing baskets of shares in exchange for the silver deposited with the custodian as consideration, selling silver as necessary to cover the sponsor’s fee, Trust expenses not assumed by the sponsor and other liabilities, and delivering silver in exchange for baskets of shares surrendered for redemption.
