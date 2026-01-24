Trek Financial LLC Sells 313,347 Shares of iShares Silver Trust $SLV

Trek Financial LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 289,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 313,347 shares during the period. Trek Financial LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares Silver Trust worth $12,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meitav Investment House Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 5.4% in the second quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 2,972,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $97,589,000 after purchasing an additional 152,600 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its position in iShares Silver Trust by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 2,472,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $81,118,000 after buying an additional 25,584 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,023,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,732,000 after acquiring an additional 26,710 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,372,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,020,000 after acquiring an additional 295,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,290,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,347,000 after acquiring an additional 55,180 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Up 6.6%

About iShares Silver Trust

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLV traded up $5.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $92.91. The company had a trading volume of 141,799,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,661,336. iShares Silver Trust has a 1-year low of $26.57 and a 1-year high of $92.98. The stock has a market cap of $53.45 billion, a PE ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.50.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust. The activities of the Trust are limited to issuing baskets of shares in exchange for the silver deposited with the custodian as consideration, selling silver as necessary to cover the sponsor’s fee, Trust expenses not assumed by the sponsor and other liabilities, and delivering silver in exchange for baskets of shares surrendered for redemption.

