Trek Financial LLC Takes Position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF $FXI

Trek Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 215,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $8,883,000. Trek Financial LLC owned approximately 0.13% of iShares China Large-Cap ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FXI. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 14.1% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 74,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 9,161 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,816,000. Cypress Capital Group increased its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 107.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 59,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after acquiring an additional 31,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $576,000.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

FXI traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.44. 25,418,818 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,511,957. The company has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.28. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.20 and a fifty-two week high of $42.00.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods. The underlying Index is designed to represent the performance of the companies in the Chinese equity market, which are available to the international investors.

