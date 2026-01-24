Trek Financial LLC Buys Shares of 319,405 Invesco China Technology ETF $CQQQ

Trek Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 319,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,848,000. Invesco China Technology ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Trek Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Trek Financial LLC owned about 0.58% of Invesco China Technology ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CQQQ. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco China Technology ETF during the third quarter worth $34,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 331.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $79,000. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in Invesco China Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $120,000.

Invesco China Technology ETF Stock Up 0.7%

CQQQ stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.76. 765,487 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,487,024. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.92. Invesco China Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $35.62 and a 12-month high of $61.20.

Invesco China Technology ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim China Technology ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore China Technology ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the AlphaShares China Technology Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADSs), global depositary receipts (GDRs) and international depositary receipts (IDRs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts or shares representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs, ADSs, GDRs and IDRs included in the Index).

