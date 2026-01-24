Virtue Capital Management LLC Purchases 41,643 Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF $ITA

Virtue Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 2,985.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,038 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,643 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Virtue Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Virtue Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $9,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $221,000. PFG Investments LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 8.3% during the third quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 8,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 2,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 9,026.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 402,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,186,000 after purchasing an additional 397,897 shares during the period. Finally, New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the last quarter.

BATS ITA traded up $86.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $235.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 395,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,355. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $216.43 and a 200 day moving average of $207.31. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a twelve month low of $129.14 and a twelve month high of $198.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the aerospace and defense sector of the United States equity market. Aerospace companies include manufacturers, assemblers and distributors of aircraft and aircraft parts.

