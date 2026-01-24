Trek Financial LLC Sells 17,899 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF $IUSV

Trek Financial LLC reduced its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,899 shares during the quarter. Trek Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $5,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. Smithfield Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 520.3% in the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $46,000.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $104.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 579,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,181,252. The company has a market cap of $24.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 0.90. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 1-year low of $80.14 and a 1-year high of $105.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $103.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th were given a $0.5515 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 16th. This is a positive change from iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

