925,962 Shares in GraniteShares 2x Short NVDA Daily ETF $NVD Acquired by Trek Financial LLC

Trek Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of GraniteShares 2x Short NVDA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 925,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,056,000. Trek Financial LLC owned approximately 5.19% of GraniteShares 2x Short NVDA Daily ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Group One Trading LLC boosted its position in shares of GraniteShares 2x Short NVDA Daily ETF by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. Group One Trading LLC now owns 17,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 5,237 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of GraniteShares 2x Short NVDA Daily ETF by 83.0% in the second quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 15,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in GraniteShares 2x Short NVDA Daily ETF by 85.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 58,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 27,126 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in GraniteShares 2x Short NVDA Daily ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $384,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of GraniteShares 2x Short NVDA Daily ETF by 402.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 186,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 149,408 shares during the period.

GraniteShares 2x Short NVDA Daily ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NVD stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.00. 50,504,847 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,468,695. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.33 and a beta of -3.35. GraniteShares 2x Short NVDA Daily ETF has a twelve month low of $6.51 and a twelve month high of $51.62.

GraniteShares 2x Short NVDA Daily ETF Dividend Announcement

About GraniteShares 2x Short NVDA Daily ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.8456 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 29th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 145.0%. GraniteShares 2x Short NVDA Daily ETF’s payout ratio is presently -700.00%.

The GraniteShares 2x Short NVDA Daily ETF (NVD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 2x inverse leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of NVIDIA Corporation stock. NVD was launched on Aug 21, 2023 and is issued by GraniteShares.

