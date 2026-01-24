Virtue Capital Management LLC Buys New Stake in REV Group, Inc. $REVG

Virtue Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $942,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in REV Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of REV Group by 22,600.0% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of REV Group by 19.1% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC grew its position in REV Group by 5,215.4% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in REV Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000.
REV Group Stock Down 2.7%
Shares of REVG stock traded down $1.86 on Friday, hitting $67.09. The stock had a trading volume of 233,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,521. REV Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.51 and a 52-week high of $69.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.13 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.12 and its 200-day moving average is $56.18.
REV Group Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 24th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 24th. REV Group’s payout ratio is presently 12.57%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
REVG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Research raised shares of REV Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of REV Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 24th. Morgan Stanley set a $55.00 price target on REV Group in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (down previously from $64.00) on shares of REV Group in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of REV Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, REV Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.25.
REV Group Profile
REV Group, Inc (NYSE: REVG) is a diversified manufacturer of specialty vehicles serving public safety, healthcare, transportation and recreation markets. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products, including fire and emergency apparatus, transit and shuttle buses, work trucks, ambulances and recreational vehicles. Through its integrated platform, REV Group combines engineering expertise with customer-focused assembly to deliver purpose-built solutions that meet the exact specifications of fleet operators, municipalities and individual consumers.
The company’s product portfolio is organized into three primary segments.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than REV Group
- INVESTOR ALERT: Tiny “$3 AI Wonder Stock” on the Verge of Blasting Off
- The $100 Trillion AI Story No One Is Telling You
- Trump’s AI Secret: 100X Faster Than Nvidia
- Buy This Stock at 9:30 AM on MONDAY!
- A U.S. “birthright” claim worth trillions – activated quietly
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REVG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for REV Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REV Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.