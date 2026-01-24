iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF $IETC Shares Bought by Trek Financial LLC

Trek Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF (BATS:IETC – Free Report) by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,968 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,441 shares during the quarter. Trek Financial LLC owned approximately 0.94% of iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF worth $6,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sutton Place Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC now owns 27,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,584,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF by 68.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF during the third quarter valued at $30,000.

iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IETC stock traded up $16.08 on Friday, reaching $100.07. 63,717 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,987. The company has a market cap of $720.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.47 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $101.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.76. iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF has a 1 year low of $64.06 and a 1 year high of $98.03.

iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF Company Profile

The iShares Evolved U.S. Technology ETF (IETC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Information Technology index. The fund is an actively managed fund of US stocks in the information technology sector according to an alternative classification system defined by machine learning algorithms. The market cap-weighted fund targets an increased exposure to firms with high Technology Independence Score. IETC was launched on Mar 21, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

