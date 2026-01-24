Trek Financial LLC Buys 11,640 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Trek Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 26.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,640 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises approximately 0.9% of Trek Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Trek Financial LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $15,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,046,792 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,728,478,000 after acquiring an additional 2,537,760 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,650,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,506,389,000 after buying an additional 2,006,745 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 109.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,526,160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $798,640,000 after buying an additional 1,842,951 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 268.2% during the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,499,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $566,152,000 after buying an additional 1,820,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,457,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,368,587,000 after buying an additional 1,593,786 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 17th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Argus upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, January 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $381.67.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Up 2.2%

NYSE:TSM traded up $7.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $334.73. 12,870,688 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,021,238. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $303.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $277.04. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 1 year low of $134.25 and a 1 year high of $351.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.29.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The semiconductor company reported $14.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $32.50 billion during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 36.18% and a net margin of 45.13%. Analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.9678 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.64%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC’s service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

Featured Stories

