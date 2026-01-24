Peachtree Investment Partners LLC Sells 2,157 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

Peachtree Investment Partners LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,157 shares during the period. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gould Asset Management LLC CA grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 3,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Stenger Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stenger Family Office LLC now owns 2,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 9,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

VTI stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $340.56. The company had a trading volume of 4,902,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,400,285. The company has a market capitalization of $579.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $336.26 and a 200 day moving average of $326.80. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $236.42 and a 12 month high of $343.67.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market. The Fund typically holds the largest 1,200 to 1,300 stocks in its target index (covering nearly 95% of the index’s total market capitalization) and a representative sample of the remaining stocks.

