Virtue Capital Management LLC Buys 14,301 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF $SPDW

Virtue Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,337 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,301 shares during the period. Virtue Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $2,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1,427.5% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 78.2% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 331.3% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

SPDW traded up $0.33 on Friday, hitting $46.74. 5,735,726 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,142,518. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.30 and a fifty-two week high of $46.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.61 and its 200 day moving average is $43.03.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States. The Index is float adjusted, meaning that only those shares publicly available to investors are included in the Index calculation. The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the price and yield performance of the Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.