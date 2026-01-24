DAO Maker (DAO) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $11.00 Million

DAO Maker (DAO) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 24th. DAO Maker has a market capitalization of $11.00 million and approximately $1.08 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAO Maker token can currently be bought for $0.0438 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DAO Maker has traded down 18.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DAO Maker Profile

DAO Maker’s genesis date was February 9th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 277,293,579 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,926,000 tokens. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @daomaker and its Facebook page is accessible here. DAO Maker’s official message board is medium.com/daomaker. The official website for DAO Maker is daomaker.com.

Buying and Selling DAO Maker

According to CryptoCompare, “DAO Maker Token is the governance token of the DAO Maker Ecosystem built on Ethereum, allowing holders to govern the ecosystem. The DAO Maker Token aims to create a decentralized ecosystem, enabling a go-to platform for retail venture investing in equity and tokens.DAO Maker creates growth technologies and funding frameworks for startups, while simultaneously reducing risks for investors.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO Maker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAO Maker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAO Maker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

