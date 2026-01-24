Cookie (COOKIE) Price Hits $0.0287 on Exchanges

Cookie (COOKIE) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 24th. One Cookie token can currently be bought for about $0.0287 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cookie has traded 21.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Cookie has a total market cap of $18.61 million and approximately $3.62 million worth of Cookie was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89,410.68 or 1.00025858 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $89,252.97 or 0.99849421 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Cookie Token Profile

Cookie’s launch date was June 13th, 2024. Cookie’s total supply is 999,893,414 tokens and its circulating supply is 647,945,114 tokens. Cookie’s official Twitter account is @cookiedotfun. The official website for Cookie is www.cookie.fun.

Cookie Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cookie DAO (COOKIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Cookie DAO has a current supply of 999,893,414 with 647,945,114 in circulation. The last known price of Cookie DAO is 0.02826973 USD and is down -6.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 208 active market(s) with $3,913,060.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cookie.fun/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cookie directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cookie should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cookie using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

