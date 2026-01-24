Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Sells 11,557 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF $IWM

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lowered its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,557 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for approximately 2.8% of Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $23,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quaker Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 211.1% during the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 93.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMG Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 67.7% during the 2nd quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 1.8%

NYSEARCA IWM opened at $264.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $251.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $240.96. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $171.73 and a 12 month high of $271.60.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

