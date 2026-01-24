Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) Sets New 1-Year High After Earnings Beat

Shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $35.18 and last traded at $34.97, with a volume of 18601 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.18.

The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $49.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.80 million. Bar Harbor Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 15.13%.

Get Bar Harbor Bankshares alerts:

Bar Harbor Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 20th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 20th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. Bar Harbor Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is 44.91%.

Bar Harbor Bankshares Price Performance

Bar Harbor Bankshares Company Profile

The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $561.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.01.

(Get Free Report)

Bar Harbor Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Ellsworth, Maine, and the parent of Bar Harbor Bank & Trust. The company provides a full suite of commercial and consumer banking products and services, including deposit accounts, residential and commercial lending, wealth management, treasury and cash management, and online and mobile banking solutions. Its subsidiary, Bar Harbor Bank & Trust, operates branches across Maine and eastern New Hampshire, serving both individual and business clients with a focus on community banking relationships.

With roots tracing back to the late 19th century, Bar Harbor Bankshares has built its presence along the coast of Maine, extending from Casco Bay to Downeast communities, and into neighboring New Hampshire markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bar Harbor Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bar Harbor Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.