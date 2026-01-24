GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Has $11.39 Million Position in L3Harris Technologies Inc $LHX

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 14.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,278 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,674 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $11,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 17,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 9.8% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $790,000. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.7% in the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 7,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

LHX opened at $354.66 on Friday. L3Harris Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of $193.09 and a twelve month high of $361.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $301.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $288.05. The stock has a market cap of $66.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.09, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 8.09%.L3Harris Technologies’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.34 earnings per share. L3Harris Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.500-10.700 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies Inc will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a positive change from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 51.56%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LHX shares. Wall Street Zen lowered L3Harris Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies to $323.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $364.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.73.

In other news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 14,171 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.05, for a total value of $4,266,179.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 144,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,479,447.30. This represents a 8.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE: LHX) is an American aerospace and defense company formed in 2019 through the combination of L3 Technologies and Harris Corporation. Headquartered in Melbourne, Florida, the company designs, manufactures and supports a broad range of technology solutions for government and commercial customers, with a particular emphasis on defense, intelligence and public safety applications.

The company’s offerings span communications systems, avionics, electronic warfare, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) sensors, space systems and mission integration.

