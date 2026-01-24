Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Invests $7.79 Million in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. $HLT

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 30,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,793,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 1.1% in the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 90,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,500,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 21,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,482,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,750,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,571,000 after acquiring an additional 119,172 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Rakuten Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the third quarter worth approximately $710,000. 95.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HLT opened at $298.02 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $286.54 and a 200-day moving average of $274.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.15. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $196.04 and a 1-year high of $306.28.

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 14.19% and a negative return on equity of 42.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.89 EPS for the current year.

HLT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $246.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $297.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Hilton Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $285.00 to $317.00 in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $289.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $297.33.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc is a global hospitality company that develops, owns, manages and franchises a broad portfolio of hotels and resorts. Its business spans full-service luxury and lifestyle properties, select- and focused-service hotels, and extended-stay accommodations. The company generates revenue through management and franchise fees, owned and leased real estate, and guest services, and supports customer retention and direct bookings through its Hilton Honors guest loyalty program.

Hilton’s brand portfolio includes internationally recognized names across the lodging spectrum, from luxury and upper-upscale brands to midscale and extended-stay offerings.

