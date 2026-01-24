GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Nordson Corporation $NDSN

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,581 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Nordson worth $13,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new position in shares of Nordson in the second quarter worth about $31,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new stake in Nordson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Nordson by 640.0% in the 2nd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nordson during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Nordson by 212.0% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nordson Price Performance

NDSN opened at $271.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.11 billion, a PE ratio of 31.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $245.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.00. Nordson Corporation has a 1 year low of $165.03 and a 1 year high of $275.43.

Nordson Announces Dividend

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 10th. The industrial products company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $751.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.03 million. Nordson had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 19.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.78 earnings per share. Nordson has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.450 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 10.800-11.500 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Nordson Corporation will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 17th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NDSN shares. DA Davidson set a $290.00 price target on Nordson in a report on Friday, December 12th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Nordson in a report on Monday, December 29th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Nordson from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Vertical Research upgraded Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Nordson from $252.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nordson presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $266.29.

Insider Activity at Nordson

In other news, EVP James E. Devries sold 9,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.60, for a total value of $2,125,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 51,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,965,692.80. This trade represents a 15.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation designs, manufactures and markets precision dispensing equipment and systems that apply adhesives, coatings, sealants and polymers in a broad range of industrial and medical applications. The company’s portfolio spans fluid systems, curing and surface preparation technologies, vacuum and thermal management products, and advanced test and inspection solutions. Nordson’s offerings serve critical manufacturing processes by delivering exacting dispensing accuracy and process control to ensure consistent product performance and high production throughput.

Nordson operates through multiple segments that cater to diverse markets including electronics, packaging, medical, energy, automotive and general industrial sectors.

