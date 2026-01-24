iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF $IUSV Position Raised by Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 115,711 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,435 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF comprises about 1.4% of Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $11,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Helen Stephens Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 10,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Financial Group grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Dynamic Financial Group now owns 5,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IUSV opened at $104.83 on Friday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a one year low of $80.14 and a one year high of $105.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $103.01 and its 200-day moving average is $100.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 0.90.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.5515 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a $2.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

