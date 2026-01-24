Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Lowers Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. decreased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,551 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 3,634 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $7,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Sagard Holdings Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the third quarter worth about $38,000. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Depot Price Performance

Home Depot stock opened at $383.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $381.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.15, a P/E/G ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.08. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $326.31 and a 12-month high of $426.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $356.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $378.45.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.83 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $41.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.06 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 160.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.78 earnings per share. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.478-14.478 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 4th were given a dividend of $2.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 62.71%.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 145 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.26, for a total transaction of $51,947.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 12,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,413,763.20. The trade was a 1.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Angie Brown sold 1,946 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.63, for a total transaction of $695,947.98. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,941 shares in the company, valued at $1,409,419.83. The trade was a 33.06% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 4,963 shares of company stock worth $1,748,845 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HD shares. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $414.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 22nd. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. KGI Securities downgraded Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $320.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Home Depot from $395.00 to $412.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, UBS Group set a $430.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $404.50.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc (NYSE: HD) is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot’s core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

