LyondellBasell Industries N.V. $LYB Stock Holdings Lifted by Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 1,049.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,926 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 44,671 shares during the quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $2,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 21,899 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 6,297 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 35.4% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 6,866 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 1,796 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the second quarter valued at about $1,027,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 203.7% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,157 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 6,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 31,193 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 7,059 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Down 1.1%

NYSE LYB opened at $50.96 on Friday. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. has a twelve month low of $41.58 and a twelve month high of $79.39. The stock has a market cap of $16.40 billion, a PE ratio of -13.59 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.57.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.41 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a positive return on equity of 7.50% and a negative net margin of 3.70%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries N.V. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st were given a dividend of $1.37 per share. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 1st. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is -146.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on LYB shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (down from $55.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $52.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, EVP Kimberly A. Foley purchased 5,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.56 per share, with a total value of $246,593.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 67,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,948,489.28. This trade represents a 9.13% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE: LYB) is a global chemical company headquartered in Houston, Texas, that specializes in the production of polyolefins and advanced polymers. Through its extensive portfolio, the company supplies raw materials for a wide range of end markets, including packaging, automotive, construction, electronics and consumer goods. By combining proprietary process technologies with expertise in catalysts, LyondellBasell aims to deliver value-added solutions that enhance product performance and sustainability.

The company’s integrated operations encompass the manufacture of olefins and polyolefins, advanced polymer products, chemical intermediates and refining activities.

