GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 19,956 Shares of Curtiss-Wright Corporation $CW

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 38.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,764 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 19,956 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. owned about 0.08% of Curtiss-Wright worth $17,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CW. iA Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,820 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,218,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 89.8% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC raised its position in Curtiss-Wright by 5.4% during the third quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 6,545 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,554,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC lifted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 248.3% during the third quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 2,553 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. 82.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $607.00 to $661.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $660.00 target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $625.00 price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $612.33.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CW opened at $649.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $575.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $538.09. The company has a market cap of $23.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.95. Curtiss-Wright Corporation has a 12 month low of $266.88 and a 12 month high of $669.98.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The aerospace company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $869.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $869.03 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 13.78%.Curtiss-Wright’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright Corporation will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

Curtiss-Wright Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is 7.82%.

Insider Transactions at Curtiss-Wright

In other Curtiss-Wright news, EVP John C. Watts sold 288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $172,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,912,800. This represents a 8.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 513 shares of company stock worth $302,586. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Curtiss-Wright Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE: CW) is a diversified, global engineering company that designs, manufactures and services highly engineered products and integrated systems for the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets. Its offerings span a range of electromechanical, motion control and flow control technologies, including flight control and actuation systems, sensors and avionics components, pumps and valves, power conversion and heat exchangers, and platform integration solutions for marine and ground systems.

