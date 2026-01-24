Salesforce Inc. $CRM Shares Sold by Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 315,034 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 11,792 shares during the period. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $75,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Salesforce in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quaker Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Salesforce by 208.6% during the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 126 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Salesforce during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank grew its stake in Salesforce by 658.8% during the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 129 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CRM. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Monday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Salesforce in a report on Monday, December 29th. Citizens Jmp reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $430.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Salesforce from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $324.51.

NYSE:CRM opened at $228.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $213.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.26. Salesforce Inc. has a one year low of $218.96 and a one year high of $367.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $247.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $249.01.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.39. Salesforce had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 17.91%.The firm had revenue of $10.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.41 EPS. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Salesforce has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.020-3.040 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 18th were issued a $0.416 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 18th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.16%.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.00, for a total value of $31,598.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 11,911,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,085,096,889. This represents a 0.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director G Mason Morfit purchased 96,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $260.58 per share, for a total transaction of $25,015,680.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,994,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,309,155.22. The trade was a 3.31% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 145,427 shares of company stock valued at $34,290,361 over the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, founded in 1999 and headquartered in San Francisco, is a global provider of cloud-based software focused on customer relationship management (CRM) and enterprise applications. The company popularized the software-as-a-service (SaaS) model for CRM and has built a broad portfolio of products designed to help organizations manage sales, service, marketing, commerce and analytics through a unified, cloud-first platform.

Core offerings include Sales Cloud for sales automation, Service Cloud for customer support, Marketing Cloud for digital marketing and engagement, and Commerce Cloud for e-commerce.

