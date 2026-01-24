Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Trims Stock Position in BlackRock $BLK

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its stake in BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 47,224 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,538 shares during the period. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $55,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 18.1% in the third quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 10,793 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,583,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Birch Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $567,000. Westfuller Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Delta Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 9.3% during the third quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,142 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,829,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rossmore Private Capital grew its stake in BlackRock by 1.3% in the third quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 5,393 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,288,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $1,130.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 3.33. The firm has a market cap of $175.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,077.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,106.88. BlackRock has a fifty-two week low of $773.74 and a fifty-two week high of $1,219.94.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 15th. The asset manager reported $13.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.55 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $6.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 22.93% and a return on equity of 15.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $11.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that BlackRock will post 47.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $5.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $22.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $5.21. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.84%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on BlackRock from $1,200.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. UBS Group set a $1,280.00 price target on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,310.00 to $1,340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,300.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on BlackRock from $1,514.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,314.71.

In other BlackRock news, CFO Martin Small sold 27,047 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,171.14, for a total value of $31,675,823.58. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 10,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,363,724.98. This represents a 71.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,125.00, for a total value of $22,500,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 61,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,630,750. This represents a 24.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 48,305 shares of company stock worth $55,488,396 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc is a global investment management firm that provides a broad range of products and services to institutional, intermediary and individual investors. Its core activities include portfolio management across active and index strategies, exchange-traded funds (ETFs) under the iShares brand, fixed income, equity and multi-asset solutions, as well as alternatives such as private equity, real estate and infrastructure. The firm also offers cash management and liquidity solutions and retirement-focused products designed for defined contribution and defined benefit investors.

In addition to traditional investment management, BlackRock is known for its technology and risk management capabilities, most prominently its Aladdin platform, which combines portfolio management, trading and risk analytics and is used both internally and licensed to external clients.

