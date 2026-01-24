Reviewing 1stdibs.com (NASDAQ:DIBS) & NextPlat (NASDAQ:NXPL)

1stdibs.com (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Free Report) and NextPlat (NASDAQ:NXPL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

67.0% of 1stdibs.com shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.3% of NextPlat shares are held by institutional investors. 19.6% of 1stdibs.com shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 44.6% of NextPlat shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get 1stdibs.com alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares 1stdibs.com and NextPlat”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 1stdibs.com $88.26 million 2.39 -$18.63 million ($0.50) -11.52 NextPlat $65.48 million 0.29 -$14.02 million ($0.30) -2.37

NextPlat has lower revenue, but higher earnings than 1stdibs.com. 1stdibs.com is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NextPlat, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

1stdibs.com has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NextPlat has a beta of 1.15, meaning that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares 1stdibs.com and NextPlat’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 1stdibs.com -19.94% -18.56% -12.69% NextPlat -14.58% -34.22% -25.12%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for 1stdibs.com and NextPlat, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 1stdibs.com 1 1 0 0 1.50 NextPlat 1 0 0 0 1.00

1stdibs.com currently has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 21.53%. Given 1stdibs.com’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe 1stdibs.com is more favorable than NextPlat.

Summary

1stdibs.com beats NextPlat on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 1stdibs.com

(Get Free Report)

1stdibs.Com, Inc. operates an online marketplace for luxury design products worldwide. Its marketplace connects customers with sellers and makers of vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture; and home décor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About NextPlat

(Get Free Report)

NextPlat Corp operates as a healthcare and e-commerce company in Europe, North America, South America, the Asia and Pacific, and Africa. The company operates full-service retail specialty services pharmacies that provides prescription pharmaceuticals prescription pharmaceuticals, third-party administration, risk and data management services, compounded medications, tele-pharmacy services, anti-retroviral medications, medication therapy management, contracted pharmacy services, and health practice risk management to healthcare organizations and providers, as well as supplies prescription medications to long-term care facilities. It also offers COVID-19 related diagnostics and vaccinations, and medication adherence packaging; and value-added services, such as prior authorization assistance, same-day home-medication delivery, on site provider consultation services, primary care reporting and analytics, and customized packaging solutions, as well as acquires and leases an e-commerce platform to collaborate with businesses to optimize their ability to sell their goods online. In addition, it operates e-commerce websites, as well as third-party e-commerce storefronts that provides mobile satellite services solutions for satellite-enabled voice, data, personnel and asset tracking, machine-to-machine, and internet of things connectivity services; voice, data communications, internet of things (IoT), and machine-to-machine services; tracking and monitoring solutions and services; satellite communications products; and GPS enabled emergency locator distress beacons. Further, it offers satellite tracking devices used to monitor the location, movements, and history of anything that moves; SolarTrack, a compact, lightweight, IoT tracking device powered by the sun; and GTCTrack, a subscription-based mapping and tracking portal. The company was formerly known as Orbsat Corp. and changed its name to NextPlat Corp in January 2022. NextPlat Corp is based in Coconut Grove, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for 1stdibs.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1stdibs.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.