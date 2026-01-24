Kimbell Royalty (NYSE:KRP) Lowered to “Hold” Rating by Zacks Research

Zacks Research downgraded shares of Kimbell Royalty (NYSE:KRP – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on KRP. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Kimbell Royalty from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Kimbell Royalty in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Kimbell Royalty from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. Wall Street Zen raised Kimbell Royalty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 21st. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Kimbell Royalty in a research report on Monday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $15.80.

Shares of NYSE KRP opened at $12.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -183.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.32. Kimbell Royalty has a 52-week low of $10.98 and a 52-week high of $16.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.25. The company has a quick ratio of 5.39, a current ratio of 5.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Kimbell Royalty (NYSE:KRP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The energy company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. Kimbell Royalty had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 10.66%.The business had revenue of $80.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Kimbell Royalty will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 17th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.9%. Kimbell Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,000.00%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty in the third quarter valued at $62,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty in the second quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Kimbell Royalty in the fourth quarter valued at $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.78% of the company’s stock.

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP (NYSE: KRP) is a mineral and royalty company focused on acquiring and managing oil and natural gas royalty interests in the United States. As a master limited partnership, Kimbell Royalty generates fee-like revenues by collecting royalties and overriding royalty interests on production volumes, without directly bearing the capital or operating costs of drilling and completion activities. The partnership’s business model emphasizes steady cash flows and limited downside exposure to commodity price fluctuations.

The company’s asset portfolio spans multiple onshore basins, with a core concentration in Texas and New Mexico.

