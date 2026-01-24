Gibbs Wealth Management Lowers Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF $GOVT

Gibbs Wealth Management trimmed its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 33.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 566,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 279,816 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 3.0% of Gibbs Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Gibbs Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $13,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cadinha & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 25,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 39,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. SWP Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. SWP Financial LLC now owns 83,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Security Financial Services INC. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 14,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 85,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of BATS GOVT opened at $23.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.04.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.