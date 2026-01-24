TrueMark Investments LLC Purchases 2,024 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

TrueMark Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,024 shares during the quarter. TrueMark Investments LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $4,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Navigoe LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 470.4% in the third quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TSM shares. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, January 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $380.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Itau BBA Securities started coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $381.67.

Shares of NYSE TSM opened at $334.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $303.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $277.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.29. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 1 year low of $134.25 and a 1 year high of $351.33.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The semiconductor company reported $14.32 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $32.50 billion for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 45.13% and a return on equity of 36.18%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.9678 dividend. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 23.57%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC’s service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

