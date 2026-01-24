Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Downgraded by Freedom Capital to Hold

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Freedom Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on PLD. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $123.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Prologis from $118.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a $135.00 price objective on Prologis in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $118.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $120.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Prologis currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.76.

Prologis Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of Prologis stock opened at $127.03 on Friday. Prologis has a 52-week low of $85.35 and a 52-week high of $134.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.00 billion, a PE ratio of 35.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $128.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.18.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 37.86% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. Prologis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.000-6.200 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Prologis will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Prologis news, Director Cristina Gabriela Bita sold 621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.60, for a total value of $79,239.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 8,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,047,340.80. This trade represents a 7.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Prologis

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 16.7% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 587,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,241,000 after purchasing an additional 83,966 shares during the period. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR lifted its stake in Prologis by 33.4% in the third quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR now owns 100,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,488,000 after buying an additional 25,133 shares during the period. Verity & Verity LLC boosted its holdings in Prologis by 42.8% during the third quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 165,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,946,000 after buying an additional 49,604 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the 2nd quarter worth about $875,000. Finally, Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $18,186,000. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Key Prologis News

Here are the key news stories impacting Prologis this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 revenue beat and strong leasing — Prologis reported Q4 results with revenue above expectations and management highlighted robust warehouse leasing, supporting near-term cash flow and rent-roll momentum. Article Title

Q4 revenue beat and strong leasing — Prologis reported Q4 results with revenue above expectations and management highlighted robust warehouse leasing, supporting near-term cash flow and rent-roll momentum. Positive Sentiment: Record lease signings in 2025 — Management said lease activity hit record levels last year, which underpins rent growth prospects and occupancy stability going into 2026. Article Title

Record lease signings in 2025 — Management said lease activity hit record levels last year, which underpins rent growth prospects and occupancy stability going into 2026. Positive Sentiment: U.S. warehouse market expected to tighten through 2026 — Prologis forecasts tighter fundamentals, a tailwind for future rent growth and valuations of logistics assets. Article Title

U.S. warehouse market expected to tighten through 2026 — Prologis forecasts tighter fundamentals, a tailwind for future rent growth and valuations of logistics assets. Positive Sentiment: Analysts raising forecasts and price targets — Multiple firms (Argus, Truist, Wells Fargo and others) increased price targets or ratings after results, reflecting improved outlook for leasing and earnings. These upgrades help support investor sentiment. Article Title

Analysts raising forecasts and price targets — Multiple firms (Argus, Truist, Wells Fargo and others) increased price targets or ratings after results, reflecting improved outlook for leasing and earnings. These upgrades help support investor sentiment. Neutral Sentiment: Q4 EPS roughly in line with estimates — EPS met consensus while revenue beat; that combination leaves valuation moves tied to forward guidance and leasing trends rather than an EPS surprise. Article Title

Q4 EPS roughly in line with estimates — EPS met consensus while revenue beat; that combination leaves valuation moves tied to forward guidance and leasing trends rather than an EPS surprise. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call highlighted a durable growth pipeline — Management emphasized development and power/data center pipeline, important for long-term growth but subject to execution and capex cycles. Article Title

Earnings call highlighted a durable growth pipeline — Management emphasized development and power/data center pipeline, important for long-term growth but subject to execution and capex cycles. Negative Sentiment: Mixed analyst signals — Evercore ISI raised its target modestly but kept an “in-line” rating (target below some newer marks), which implies limited upside from current levels and introduces some analyst divergence. Article Title

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in logistics and distribution facilities. The company focuses on acquiring, developing, and managing high-quality industrial real estate assets that support supply chain infrastructure for third-party logistics providers, e-commerce businesses, retailers and manufacturers. Its portfolio primarily consists of warehouse and distribution centers designed to optimize goods movement and storage near key transportation hubs.

With a global presence, Prologis serves customers across the Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific.

See Also

