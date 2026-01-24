Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Sells 2,742 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. $VRSK

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. trimmed its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,742 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $13,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VRSK. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 69.0% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 98 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 62.7% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 109 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Stock Down 0.2%

VRSK opened at $218.04 on Friday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a one year low of $196.99 and a one year high of $322.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.55, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $220.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $244.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $768.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $776.04 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 30.42% and a return on equity of 425.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. Verisk Analytics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.800-7.000 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VRSK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Rothschild & Co Redburn reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $220.00 price target (down previously from $280.00) on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Rothschild Redb downgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Barclays raised shares of Verisk Analytics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $310.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $262.00 to $250.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $278.64.

Insider Transactions at Verisk Analytics

In related news, Director Gregory Hendrick acquired 500 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $216.14 per share, with a total value of $108,070.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 2,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $548,131.04. This represents a 24.56% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sabra R. Purtill acquired 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $217.95 per share, for a total transaction of $98,077.50. Following the acquisition, the director owned 1,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,219.65. This trade represents a 51.31% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders bought 1,450 shares of company stock worth $314,663 and sold 1,700 shares worth $369,648. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Verisk Analytics



Verisk Analytics, Inc (NASDAQ: VRSK) is a data analytics and decision?support provider that helps organizations assess and manage risk. The company supplies data, predictive models and software to customers in insurance, reinsurance, financial services, government, energy and other commercial markets. Its offerings are designed to support underwriting, pricing, claims management, catastrophe modeling, fraud detection and regulatory compliance, enabling clients to make more informed operational and strategic decisions.

Verisk’s product portfolio combines large proprietary datasets with analytics platforms and industry?specific applications.

