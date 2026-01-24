TrueMark Investments LLC Has $12.52 Million Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

TrueMark Investments LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 77,212 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,303 shares during the period. Philip Morris International makes up approximately 2.2% of TrueMark Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. TrueMark Investments LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $12,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PM. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 142,857,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,018,555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235,380 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,831,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,243,429,000 after purchasing an additional 871,165 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,181,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,760,346,000 after buying an additional 672,983 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 24,968.0% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 11,275,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,041,223,000 after buying an additional 11,230,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fayez Sarofim & Co grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 10,676,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,944,585,000 after buying an additional 782,536 shares during the period. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a $175.00 target price on Philip Morris International and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $180.00 price target on Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.56.

Philip Morris International Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $173.06 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $159.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.60. The firm has a market cap of $269.39 billion, a PE ratio of 31.35, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.40. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.53 and a 1-year high of $186.69.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.67 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 122.14% and a net margin of 9.33%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 26th were given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 26th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 106.52%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc (NYSE: PM) is a global tobacco company that manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products and a growing portfolio of smoke-free alternatives for adult smokers. The firm traces its corporate roots to the 19th century Philip Morris enterprise and was established as an independent, publicly traded company following a 2008 separation from what is now Altria. Since the spin-off, the company has focused on serving international markets outside the United States.

PMI’s product mix includes traditional combustible cigarettes as well as smoke-free offerings such as heated tobacco systems and other reduced-risk products.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report).

