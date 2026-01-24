Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) CFO Timothy Eugene Sullivan Sells 10,287 Shares

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) CFO Timothy Eugene Sullivan sold 10,287 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.77, for a total value of $223,947.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 93,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,044,224.77. The trade was a 9.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

On Tuesday, January 20th, Timothy Eugene Sullivan sold 2,892 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total transaction of $57,232.68.

On Tuesday, January 13th, Timothy Eugene Sullivan sold 3,856 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.19, for a total transaction of $85,564.64.

Shares of NASDAQ APLS opened at $21.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.18 and a beta of 0.31. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.10 and a 52 week high of $30.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.52. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:APLS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.64. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 18.94%. The company had revenue of $458.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.46) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 133.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Positive Sentiment: BofA upgraded APLS to Buy and cited a stronger-than-expected launch trajectory for Apellis’s newly approved kidney-disease therapy, assigning a $28 price target — a vote of confidence that implies material upside if commercial momentum continues. Apellis Raised to Buy at Bank of America

BofA upgraded APLS to Buy and cited a stronger-than-expected launch trajectory for Apellis’s newly approved kidney-disease therapy, assigning a $28 price target — a vote of confidence that implies material upside if commercial momentum continues. Positive Sentiment: An analyst note highlights early uptake of Empaveli and argues current valuation understates its revenue potential; continued strong launch metrics could drive a re?rating and support upside from current levels. Apellis Valuation Ignores Empaveli Potential, Says Analyst

An analyst note highlights early uptake of Empaveli and argues current valuation understates its revenue potential; continued strong launch metrics could drive a re?rating and support upside from current levels. Neutral Sentiment: Wells Fargo trimmed its price target (from $29 to $26) but kept an Overweight rating — a mixed signal that reduces upside expectations while leaving institutional support intact. Wells Fargo lowers price target on Apellis

Wells Fargo trimmed its price target (from $29 to $26) but kept an Overweight rating — a mixed signal that reduces upside expectations while leaving institutional support intact. Neutral Sentiment: RBC Capital reiterated a Hold rating, a neutral stance that may temper buying interest from investors seeking stronger analyst conviction. RBC Capital Sticks to Its Hold Rating for Apellis Pharmaceuticals (APLS)

RBC Capital reiterated a Hold rating, a neutral stance that may temper buying interest from investors seeking stronger analyst conviction. Negative Sentiment: Multiple senior insiders — including CEO Cedric Francois, CFO Timothy Sullivan, General Counsel David Watson and others — filed Form 4 sales on Jan. 20–22 (large, clustered disposals totaling many tens of thousands of shares). Even if routine (diversification or option-related), clustered executive selling typically weighs on near?term sentiment and likely contributed to the stock decline. See CEO filing for details. CEO Cedric Francois Form 4

A number of analysts have commented on APLS shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 31st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.53.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 3,804 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 567,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,244,000 after buying an additional 149,654 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $476,000. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 11,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the period. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, traded as NASDAQ:APLS, is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel therapies targeting the complement cascade for the treatment of rare and debilitating diseases. The company’s research and development efforts center on modulating complement proteins to address a range of ophthalmologic, hematologic and renal conditions. Apellis leverages its proprietary compstatin technology platform to design targeted inhibitors intended to improve patient outcomes and quality of life.

The company’s lead marketed product, Syfovre (pegcetacoplan), is an intravitreal complement C3 inhibitor approved for geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration, with ongoing investigations in other retinal disorders.

