Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Lowered to Strong Sell Rating by Zacks Research

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Citizens Jmp started coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target (up from $68.00) on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Friday, January 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Taylor Morrison Home has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.14.

TMHC stock opened at $62.21 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.30. Taylor Morrison Home has a 12 month low of $51.90 and a 12 month high of $72.50. The company has a current ratio of 7.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.59.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Taylor Morrison Home will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TMHC. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC) is a leading national homebuilder and developer specializing in the design, construction and sale of single-family detached and attached homes. The company’s portfolio spans entry-level, first-time, move-up and active-adult segments, offering buyers a diverse array of architectural styles, floor plans and personalized design options. Through its vertically integrated model, Taylor Morrison manages land acquisition, community development, construction and sales to deliver quality homes and customer-focused experiences across its markets.

The company’s heritage traces back to Morrison Homes, founded in 1977, and Taylor Woodrow, established in 1921 in the United Kingdom.

