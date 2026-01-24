290,253 Shares in Park Aerospace Corp. $PKE Purchased by Palisades Investment Partners LLC

Palisades Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 290,253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,904,000. Park Aerospace comprises about 2.3% of Palisades Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Palisades Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 1.46% of Park Aerospace as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PKE. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Park Aerospace during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Huntleigh Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Park Aerospace during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,126,000. Ethic Inc. lifted its position in shares of Park Aerospace by 71.9% during the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 45,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 19,012 shares in the last quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Park Aerospace by 1.7% in the third quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 500,493 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,180,000 after acquiring an additional 8,596 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Park Aerospace in the second quarter valued at $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Park Aerospace alerts:

Park Aerospace Trading Down 3.4%

PKE stock opened at $24.42 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.38 and its 200 day moving average is $19.73. The stock has a market cap of $486.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.78 and a beta of 0.31. Park Aerospace Corp. has a 1-year low of $11.97 and a 1-year high of $26.12.

Park Aerospace Announces Dividend

Park Aerospace ( NYSE:PKE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Park Aerospace had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 13.14%.The firm had revenue of $17.33 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 2nd. Park Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PKE shares. Wall Street Zen raised Park Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 17th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Park Aerospace from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PKE

Park Aerospace Profile

(Free Report)

Park Aerospace (NYSE: PKE) is a specialized materials and manufacturing company that designs, develops and produces high-performance composite structures, engineered laminates and specialty adhesives for aerospace, defense and industrial markets. Its product portfolio includes advanced honeycomb cores, composite assemblies, dielectric and high-reliability circuit materials, as well as structural and bonding solutions that meet demanding performance and weight requirements.

The company operates through two principal segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Park Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.