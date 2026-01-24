Gibbs Wealth Management Sells 10,924 Shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF $JAAA

Gibbs Wealth Management reduced its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,924 shares during the period. Gibbs Wealth Management’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $1,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAAA. Bison Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 49,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after purchasing an additional 6,241 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the first quarter valued at about $24,903,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 124.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $394,000. Finally, Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $233,000.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA JAAA opened at $50.80 on Friday. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 1-year low of $49.65 and a 1-year high of $51.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.65.

About Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe. JAAA was launched on Oct 16, 2020 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

